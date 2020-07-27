San Antonio entrepreneur releases book giving young girls, women ‘consejos’ (advice)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio native Bonnie Garcia has been a driving force in the multicultural marketing world for more than 20 years.

Garcia is now adding the title of being an author to her illustrious career.

Unheard: Every San Antonian has a story to tell

Her new book, “Dale Ganas: How to Make Your Mark in Life” is now available.

Dale Ganas: How to Make Your Mark in Life by Bonnie Garcia (KSAT)

“You know I thought this is a time people need motivation,” Garcia said.

The book is full of short stories or consejos (advice in Spanish).

‘I’m taking care of the sickest patients I’ve ever seen’: San Antonio doctor reflects on weeks of treating COVID-19 patients

“Just words of advice for young girls as they start on their life journey,” Garcia said.

Garcia was inspired to write the book after never having a Latina role model to look up to while she was climbing up the corporate ladder in the marketing world.

The book was supposed to come out in early March but because of COVID-19, it was delayed a bit. Garcia knew now was the perfect time to release the book as many were going through hard times during the pandemic.

“There’s about five to six stories that speak to this moment in time,” Garcia said. “Many of us have had to rewrite our story, pivot and rethink how we live day today.”

“Dale Ganas: How to Make Your Mark in Life” is now for sale on Amazon, Google Books and the book’s website.

**Editor’s note: This KSAT series gives people in San Antonio and its surrounding areas a chance to tell their stories. If you are interested in being featured, email me at ehernandez@ksat.com.