Woman sentenced for smuggling black tar heroin in toys at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was handed a 70-month sentence in federal prison for smuggling black tar heroin in plastic toys during a flight to San Antonio.

A federal judge handed down the sentence to Angelica Reyes-Vasques, 28, on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. The sentence will be followed with five years of supervised release.

According to the DOJ, Reyes-Vasques flew from Mexico City to the San Antonio International Airport on Oct. 26, 2019.

After arriving, Customs and Border Patrol officers detained her “for providing conflicting information,” the release states.

Reyes-Vasques was questioned twice and officers checked her luggage, where they found about 5.4 kilograms of black tar heroin concealed in three plastic toys, the DOJ states.

She pleaded guilty to one count of importing heroin on Jan. 21. Reyes-Vasques has been in federal custody since her arrest.

