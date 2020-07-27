Man sexually assaulted, impregnated 14-year-old relative, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man has been arrested after San Antonio police investigators say he sexually assaulted his teenage relative for a year, resulting in her pregnancy.

Gerardo Alexis De La Campa was arrested Sunday on a charge of sexual assault of a child, according to online booking records.

According to an arrest affidavit, the sexual relationship began in July 2019, when the victim was 14 years old.

The victim told police they had engaged in sexual intercourse on “multiple occasions” and their relationship became “more serious at the beginning of 2020,” the affidavit states.

On at least one occasion, De La Campa paid for an Uber to take the girl to his apartment, the affidavit states.

The girl, who is now 15 years old, is about 10 weeks pregnant, investigators say.

De La Campa’s bond has been set at $40,000.

