Man, 31, arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man was arrested Sunday on allegations of a sex crime involving a minor.

According to an arrest affidavit, Efren Moreno was invited to a home on July 11 for a gathering, where he got into a fight with a young girl’s stepfather over something the suspect said about her, the affidavit said.

The stepfather told the girl’s mother about what had happened and got police involved. That’s when the girl told them that she had been sexually abused at least three times a week by Moreno, the affidavit said.

Moreno was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child. He is being held in the Bexar County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond.