San Antonio police investigating 2 shootings at same home

SAN ANTONIO – A house on the North Side was shot at twice Sunday following an altercation at a restaurant, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the second shooting around 9:30 p.m. at the home on Alametos Street, just east of Interstate 10. The home was first shot at before 4 p.m. Sunday, officers said.

The situation may have stemmed from an altercation at a nearby restaurant earlier in the day, and the suspects followed the victim to the home, SAPD Sgt. Kevin Koch said,

Three suspects in a black Chevrolet Avalance passed by the home and fired multiple shots, targeting a victim.

No one was injured but the property sustained damage.

“More than likely it’s going to be the same suspects,” Koch said. “They had returned for a second attempt at this targeted individual.”

Police have not identified the suspects.

