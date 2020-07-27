SAPD: Suspect robs, shoots 2 people walking at South Side Lions Park

SAN ANTONIO – A gunman is at large following a shooting at South Side Lions Park on Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said a man and a woman were walking around 6 a.m. in the park, located at 3900 Pecan Valley Drive, when they were approached by car.

A suspect allegedly exited the car, approached the man and woman, and threatened to kill them if they didn’t hand over their phones and money.

Police said words were exchanged and the suspect shot both the man and woman.

The man was shot in his leg, police said. At this time it is unclear where the woman was shot.

Neither injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Police said another suspect stayed in the car during the incident and they drove off after the shooting. Police have not released a description of the robbers.

The victims told police they frequently walk in the park.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

San Antonio police investigate a shooting on Monday, July 27, 2020, at South Side Lions Park. (KSAT)

San Antonio police investigate a shooting on Monday, July 27, 2020, at South Side Lions Park. (KSAT)

Read also:

San Antonio police investigating 2 shootings at same home

15 victims hospitalized after bus crash in east Bexar County