12 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Bexar County, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – After the week started with a report of no fatalities, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Tuesday that 12 more people died from COVID-19 in Bexar County.

The new fatalities bring the death toll locally to 335.

Nirenberg also announced 1,546 new COVID-19 cases, which are 1,101 more than what was reported Monday. The total count of positive cases is now at 37,984.

The mayor said 1,045 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Of those patients, 413 are in the intensive care unit.

As of Tuesday, 12% of staffed hospital beds and 45% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

