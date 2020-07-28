Officials ID driver of convertible killed in high-speed crash on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was killed in a high-speed crash early Saturday has been identified by authorities.

Patrick Aaron Flores, 28, died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash that occurred around 3 a.m. in the 8100 block of Blanco Road, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities said Flores, who was driving a black convertible, was traveling southbound on the street at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a white BMW.

He was killed on impact, police said.

A woman in the passenger seat of the BMW was taken to Northeast Baptist in stable condition, and the driver of that car was treated at the scene.