Man killed in high-speed crash on the North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man was killed after a high-speed crash on the North Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3:08 a.m. in the 8100 block of Blanco Road.

Authorities said the driver of a black convertible was traveling southbound on Blanco Road at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a white BMW, also traveling southbound.

The driver of the convertible was killed from the impact, police said.

A woman in the passenger seat of the white BMW was taken to Northeast Baptist in stable condition, officials said.

The white BMW’s driver was treated at the scene but he was not taken to a hospital.

Investigators have yet to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash and the investigation is still ongoing.

Related: SAPD: One killed, two hospitalized after plane crash on South Side