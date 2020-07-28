WATCH LIVE: Funeral in San Antonio for first Houston firefighter to die from COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – A funeral will be held Tuesday in San Antonio for the first Houston firefighter to die of COVID-19.

Houston Fire Captain Leroy Lucio died July 20 at a San Antonio hospital following an almost month-long battle with the cornavirus.

Lucio, who is a San Antonio native, was a 29-year veteran of the department.

“Captain Lucio was a really, really good people person. He was a good family man,” said firefighter and friend, Mike Tullis. “It’s going to be tough to replace a guy like him but life goes on,” Tullis said. “We’re are all destined for a day and time and only the good Lord knows what day that will be.”

The funeral at Community Bible Church is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.