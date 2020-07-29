Crime Stoppers tips that dropped off after COVID-19 pandemic began now picking up

SAN ANTONIO – When San Antonio was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Crime Stoppers saw a drop in tips.

Nadiv Hirani, who serves on the Crime Stoppers board of directors, said tips at first fell by 16% in March, and then nearly doubled to 30% in April.

Hirani said it was initially thought school closures contributed to the decrease since many of the tips were about suspicious activity at the schools.

“We then work with the local school district police,” Hirani said.

However, Hirani said since May, the drop was only 8% fewer tips being received.

Hirani said now that people are “out and about” to some degree, they’re more likely to see or hear something that could be a tip.

He said right now, Crime Stoppers is averaging about 185 to 200 calls monthly.

Janie Esparza, whose son Isaac Orosco was murdered in 2016, said she understands the public right now is preoccupied with the pandemic.

"But there's also other issues that need to be taken care of, as far as unsolved cases," Esparza said.

“I think that’s really been difficult on her and all the families I’m assisting,” said Jennifer Browne, Esparza’s victim advocate.

Esparza this week marked the fourth anniversary of her son’s death, with a smaller than usual gathering at San Fernando Cemetery.

“With COVID-19 and everything, we can’t all get together here,” she said.

Browne said in the past, many friends and family members have turned out for vigils and remembrances like those for Esparza’s son.

“Just to reach out and hug one another,” Browne said.

But those simple gestures of comfort and reassurance are now considered too risky.

Browne said families already are dealing with a loss of control in their lives due to violent crime that’s been compounded by the loss of control many now feel because of the pandemic.

"Those of us who haven't lost loved ones, we're in a whole different boat," Browne said.

Browne said she wants to reassure families that there are people who care about them and she speaks regularly with detectives who are working to find those responsible.

She also urges the public to help those families by calling or texting Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

San Antonio police said they have two persons of interest in the Orosvo case that remains an active investigation.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that could lead to an arrest or grand jury indictment in the case.