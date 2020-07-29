New tech training hub at Port San Antonio will provide resources for job hunters

SAN ANTONIO – During the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people here in San Antonio have lost their jobs.

In an effort to help locals with employment, Port San Antonio has created a new tech training hub that will provide a variety of educational and economic development activities.

The San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology (SAMSAT) will launch the facility within weeks at the Port SA campus, according to a news release.

Its goal is to “connect those recently displaced to new learning and career opportunities,” the release states.

The Port’s board of directors has approved a $500,000 annual scholarship for SAMSAT’s activities.

Workforce Solutions Alamo, the Bexar County Strong Workforce Program, Alamo Colleges, Project Quest and SA Works are among the organizations that will provide services.

Sectors include information technology, cybersecurity, aerospace, robotics and advanced manufacturing.

SAMSAT will operate the facility, located at 5035 SW 26th Street.

