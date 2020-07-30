2 new COVID-19 cases in DSHS Region 8, Lavaca County says

LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – There are two new verified cases of COVID-19 in Region 8 of the Department of State Health Services, Lavaca County Emergency Management officials announced Wednesday.

Sixty-two cases are pending verification.

The emergency management office said there are two new cases are in the cities of Halletsville and Moulton. Officials say all patients are isolated at home and following DSHS guidelines.

Image courtesy of Lavaca County Emergency Management. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Lavaca County Emergency Management, in conjunction with De Witt County Emergency Management and the City of Yoakum, will host a walk-up COVID-19 testing event in partnership with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Military Department from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., or until testing capacity is reached, on July 30 at the Yoakum Community Center, located at 105 Huck Street in Yoakum. County officials say no appointment is necessary.

“The testing will be provided at no charge, and you do not need a doctor’s order or a prescription to be tested,” the county said on its website. “Please have your ID, smartphone, and email address to provide the testing team. While on-site you can scan a QR code to preview the video on what to expect taking the COVID-19 Oral Fluid Test.”