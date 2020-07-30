San Antonio surpasses 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Five more San Antonio residents died of the novel coronavirus as San Antonio surpassed 40,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

During the daily COVID-19 briefing, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said there were 1,323 new cases, bringing the total case count to 40,253. The seven-day average of cases is now over 800 per day, Nirenberg said.

The five deaths reported Thursday brought the death toll locally to 347.

Though the case count has grown, hospitalizations have continued declining. For the first time since June 30, Bexar County hospitals have less than 1,000 COVID-19 patients.

Nirenberg said 965 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 1,007 on Wednesday.

Of those patients, 380 are in the intensive care unit, down from 389 on Tuesday. Ventilators are being used on 250 patients.

As of Thursday, 13% of staffed hospital beds and 54% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

