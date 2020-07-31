2 teens killed in crash, Schertz police say

A car crash claimed the lives of two teens in Schertz early Friday morning, according to Schertz police.

Officers were called to the intersection of the 900 block of FM 3009 and Webster Drive shortly after 1 a.m., police said in a news release.

Police said a Jeep was traveling south on FM 3009 when a Nissan attempted to make a left onto the road. The Nissan was then struck by the Jeep, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, 19-year-old Madison O’Neil, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the Nissan, 17-year-old Taina Rivera, died after she was rushed to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 17-year-old male, remained on the scene and was evaluated and released at the scene, police said.

Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.