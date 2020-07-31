COVID-19 related hospitalizations still declining in San Antonio, Bexar County

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 related hospitalizations are still declining, although the case count continues to rise in San Antonio and Bexar County. Five hundred fifty new cases were reported by city leaders on Friday.

Mayor Nirenberg announced during the daily COVID-19 briefing that there are now 40,803 COVID-19 cases in the area and two additional deaths were also announced. The local death toll now stands at 349.

Though the case count continues to grow, hospitalizations have continued declining.

Nirenberg said 926 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Friday, down from 965 on Thursday.

Of those patients, 364 are in the intensive care unit, down from 380 on Thursday. Ventilators are being used on 252 patients.

As of Friday, 15% of staffed hospital beds and 53% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

Read also:

Top state officials clarify Texas Education Agency orders for school reopenings

San Antonio couple helps save 68 COVID-19 patients and counting after donating plasma

Houston doctor in hydroxycholorquine viral video gives exclusive interview, still wants Anthony Fauci’s urine