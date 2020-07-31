Top state officials clarify Texas Education Agency orders for school reopenings

AUSTIN, Texas – In an attempt to set the record straight, top Texas officials released a statement Friday about who can ultimately decide when and how public schools should reopen in the fall.

The statement, released by Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Senate Education Chairman Larry Taylor and House Education Chairman Dan Huberty, said that the Texas Education Agency two weeks ago gave school boards the final say about reopenings and nothing has changed.

“The authority to decide when the school year will begin lies with local school boards,” the statement said. “They can choose dates in August, September, or even later. But, whenever the local school board chooses to open, the board must comply with the requirement to provide the necessary number of days and hours of instruction for students.

“The authority to decide how schools will safely open this year, again, lies with local school boards. It can be with students in schools, it can be through remote learning, or a combination of the two. In making that decision, school boards have the ability to base their decisions on advice and recommendations by local public health authorities but are not bound by those recommendations.”

The statement said the top priority is to protect the safety and health of students, teachers, staff and their families.

Most public school districts in San Antonio have opted to begin the school year with remote learning until Sept. 7, as per a directive from the Metropolitan Health District.

The statement said after that, a school district can extend the remote learning period another four weeks upon approval of the school board and a waiver from TEA. Beyond the eight weeks, TEA will review the request on a case-by-case basis.

A concern for many parents and teachers is what will happen if a COVID-19 case is confirmed on a campus. According to the statement, the school board “has the ability to close the campus for up to 5 days to sanitize the campus. Schools that close under this scenario will continue to be funded for providing remote-only instruction. Additionally, during the course of the school year, a local public health authority may determine that a school building must be closed in response to an outbreak. If that occurs, that school will continue to receive funding for providing remote-only instruction during the period of that closure.”

The statement also said that local health authorities don’t have the power to close schools weeks or months in advance. It’s unclear how that will affect the Metro Health directive, although San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg (or just say local officials) have hinted they will take the issue to court.

