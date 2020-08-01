Man killed, 2 drivers hospitalized after overnight high-speed crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and two drivers are hospitalized after an overnight high-speed crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:44 p.m. Friday on Culebra Road and Rouse Avenue.

Police said a driver of a pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of Culebra Road when he lost control and crossed the median into the eastbound lanes.

The truck hit a taxi cab and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of Culebra Road, police said.

The impact from the crash killed the pickup truck driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the taxi cab and the driver of the SUV were taken to University Hospital in stable condition, according to SAPD.

Authorities said speed was a factor in the crash but it’s unknown if alcohol was also involved. The investigation of the crash is still ongoing.

