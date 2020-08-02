BCSO: Fatal crash investigation underway on far South Side

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on the far South Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO posted a traffic alert on Facebook around 9 p.m. Saturday, saying the crash happened at the intersection of Loop 1604 and Pleasanton Road.

Details on the crash are limited at this time. However, traffic in the area is urged to use an alternate route until the eastbound and westbound lanes of Loop 1604 at Pleasanton have reopened.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

