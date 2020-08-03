Need a car? Hertz must sell more than 182,000 vehicles by the end of 2020

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Hertz is selling off its fleet of cars after a slump in the rental car business caused the company to file for bankruptcy in May.

The company must sell 182,521 vehicles between June 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, according to a United States Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

ABC13 in Houston crunched some numbers earlier this summer and found that the Hertz fleet is listed at an average discount of 12% or more.

The no-haggle prices are listed on the company’s website here.

Hertz has been renting cars since 1918.