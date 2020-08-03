SAPD, Balcones Heights police team up in search for person of interest

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has teamed up with the Balcones Heights Police Department in what appears to be an investigation and a search for a person of interest early Monday morning.

The investigation is taking place in the 2800 block of Hillcrest Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Babcock Road.

Authorities have blocked off the entrance and the road leading up to the Trio Apartments on Hillcrest Drive.

At this time, not much information is known about the search.

Earlier, police used the Eagle helicopter and searched an abandoned apartment building about a block away for someone.

Balcones Heights officers say they expect their chief to give an update shortly.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.