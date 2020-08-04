Hospitality company lays off more than 100 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Wyndham Vacation Ownership has eliminated 116 positions in its Alamo City timeshare business.

The company, which operates the Club Wyndham La Cascada and Club Wyndham Riverside Suites in San Antonio, informed the Texas Workforce Commission that it plans nearly two dozen additional layoffs in August.

The workforce reduction is “a result of new unforeseen business circumstances resulting from the sudden and unprecedented effects of the coronavirus outbreak on our business,” Wyndham’s Dan Williams said in a letter to city, county and state officials.

The Wyndham name has been tied to previous Alamo City layoffs. On April 1, I reported that the Wyndham San Antonio River Walk hotel had laid off 141 employees. At the time, those layoffs were expected to be temporary.

