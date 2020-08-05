SAPD searching for man, 53, who disappeared under ‘suspicious circumstances'

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 53-year-old man they say disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”

SAPD announced Wednesday that Adian Sepulveda was last seen in the 100 block of Omaha Street on July 4.

Sepulveda has brown eyes, black and gray hair. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.

Related: BCSO searching for missing man, 38