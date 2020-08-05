BCSO searching for missing man, 38

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 38-year-old man who has been missing since late July.

Curtis Perry was last seen July 27 in the 1700 block of Jackson Keller Road driving a late-model Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle has since been recovered by BCSO.

Perry is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has brown eyes and ear-top length brown dreadlocks.

He has tattoos of a pit bull and a cross on his chest and a tattoo of praying hands on his back.

Anyone with any information on Perry’s whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or send an email to bcsotips@bexar.org. The person providing the tip can remain anonymous.