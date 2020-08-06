Affidavit: SAPD officer told woman that police wouldn’t believe her after rape

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer told a 22-year-old woman that police wouldn’t believe her after he sexually assaulted her, according to arrest records.

An arrest affidavit is providing more details about the alleged assault on Friday that led to the arrest of Officer Humberto Zuniga, an 18-year-veteran of SAPD.

Zuniga, 41, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sexual assault, police said.

The affidavit states Zuniga and the woman had been involved in a relationship for the past several months, and they had met through a dating website.

The woman agreed to meet Zuniga at his apartment and they began to dance and drink together, the arrest affidavit states. Zuniga allegedly asked the woman to have sex and she refused.

He “told her he did not care,” pushed her on a bed and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit states.

The woman grabbed a knife that was on the side of the bed and cut Zuniga in the arm. Investigators said the woman asked Zuniga to take her home and he did.

Zuniga told the woman not to call the police “because no one would believe her,” the affidavit states. The woman was concerned for her safety but reported the alleged assault to SAPD.

The affidavit states Zuniga gave a voluntary statement on Wednesday, and while he denied sexual contact with the victim, he had a cut on his right arm.

The Special Victims Unit is investigating the case.

Zuniga will be placed on administrative leave until further notice, police said.

His bond has been set at $60,000.