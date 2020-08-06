18-year San Antonio PD veteran arrested after report of sexual assault, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department’s Central Patrol was arrested after a woman reported he had sex with her without her consent, officials said Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a call for sexual assault on the South Side on Saturday.

Police said a woman who Officer Humberto Zuniga had known for the past several months called 911 and reported that Zuniga had sex with her without consent.

The victim told police she stopped Zuniga after grabbing a knife and cutting his arm, officials said.

When officers arrived at the scene, Zuniga was identified, questioned and later arrested after a warrant was issued.

The Special Victims Unit is investigating the case.

Zuniga will be placed on administrative leave until further notice.