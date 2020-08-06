Man shot during attempted robbery outside South Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery outside his apartment complex on the South Side Thursday morning.

SAPD Sgt. David Diaz said officers responded to the shooting around 5 a.m. at the Rosemont at University Park Apartments in the 100 block of Emerald Ash, near Pleasanton Road and Loop 410.

The man went outside to smoke a cigarette and was approached by a vehicle. Three young men inside the vehicle tried to rob the suspect, police said, but the victim began to run away.

Someone in the vehicle opened fire on the victim, striking him three times in the upper left leg, Diaz said.

He was able to make it to his apartment to tell his roommates, and his roommates called the police.

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Diaz said there is no description of the suspects other than the vehicle was a dark color.

The victim wasn’t able to provide any additional information, Diaz said.

A portion of Pleasanton Road is closed off as police investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

