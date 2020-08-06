Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is hospitalized after being hit by vehicle late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of East Houston Street, not far from East Commerce Street on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the man was simply crossing the street when he was struck by the vehicle.

Police said they were given a description of a white vehicle that fled following the collision.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

If the driver of the vehicle is found, they may face a charge of failure to stop and render aid, police said.