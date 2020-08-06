Virtual career fair next Thursday to help veterans connect with job recruiters

SAN ANTONIO – A virtual career fair offered by Hire Heroes USA will take place next Thursday to help San Antonio-area veterans connect with local job recruiters.

The career fair will take place Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will provide a safe and convenient way for candidates -- transitioning service members, veterans and military spouse job seekers -- to find a new career during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s known that veterans and military spouses bring great value to companies. We always hear from companies about the success they have with that population. They know it’s a great candidate pool they’re getting access to,” Stacy Kramer, Hire Heroes USA employer relations assistant program manager said.

Hire Heroes USA said at least 51 potential employers actively seeking veterans and military spouse talent will be available to the participants.

Local companies are looking to hire people in accounting, IT, human resources, sales, logistics, administration and marketing, among other professions, the press release said.

Those interested will need a computer and internet access, but webcams are not needed. Some employers may initiate video chats with candidates who agree and have cameras. Candidates should dress to impress and research participating employers ahead of time, Hire Heroes USA said.

Registration for the free event will stay open for the job fair until it concludes. Those interested in registering can do so by clicking here.