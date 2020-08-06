WATCH: Mayor Nirenberg, City Council to hear proposed $2.9B FY21 city budget at 9 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will meet on Thursday morning to discuss a proposed $2.9 billion budget.

The meeting is slated to begin at 9 a.m. via videoconference, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

City staff said they will present a balanced budget despite an expected $127 million revenue shortfall in the next fiscal year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Proposed $2.9B FY21 city budget includes cuts but no layoffs amid $127 million drop in revenue

The proposed budget is $7.7 million less than what council passed for the FY 2020 but includes numerous cuts.

City Manager Erik Walsh said no city employees will lose their jobs, and despite a national reckoning over racial injustice and police brutality, it will not reflect any effort to “defund” the police as some activists have called for.

Walsh said he is proposing a process that could lead to permanent changes.

Community services like libraries, youth programs and senior services should not see major changes with the proposed budget.