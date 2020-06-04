Speakers urge San Antonio City Council to ‘defund the police’ during budget discussions

SAN ANTONIO – Chants of “Black Lives Matter" echoed throughout City Council Chambers Thursday morning as protesters demanded Mayor Ron Nirenberg and councilmembers take action on police funding.

Protesters filled council chambers as councilmembers approached a vote on an ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2020 annual operating budget, which had been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The amended budget was ultimately passed.

The current budget for SAPD is $479.1 million. The mid-year budget adjustment will decrease their spending by $4.4 million — to $474.7 million — primarily because of savings and grants.

Thursday’s demonstration is the latest in San Antonio that has protested the death of George Floyd, which has sparked turbulent protests around the world against racial injustice.

Speakers urged councilmembers to “defund the police” and shouted over them as they made remarks.

At one point, they booed District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez as he advocated for good cops.

Additional shouting led to a 5-minute exchange between an activist who served in the military and Nirenberg.

“I spent two decades of my life fighting in the military for this country," she said.

“I have black sons and I cry for them, I hurt for them, we weep for them. You sit there and you laugh,” she said to District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda directly.

“We never in a million years expected to fight terrorism in our own damn city.”

Several speakers spoke on police killings and racial injustice, invoking names of Marquise Jones, Charles Roundtree and Antronie Scott — all killed by SAPD officers.

Speakers also called for a focus on accountability when the city takes up the police union contract, which expires at the end of September 2021.

San Antonio has had five nights of protests — mostly peaceful — following Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week.

