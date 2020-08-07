WATCH: City of San Antonio’s new safety video teaches critical walking, biking lessons

SAN ANTONIO – Vision Zero San Antonio, an initiative of the City of San Antonio’s Public Works Department, has released a new child-friendly, animated video that teaches kids critical roadway safety lessons, a press release said.

“Walk and Bike Safely,” a 15-minute educational video, was designed to help children learn and adopt important safety habits. The video is available in both English and Spanish.

“Creating an animated video that teaches roadway safety can arm parents, teachers, and with an easy way to save lives,” said Bianca Thorpe, Capital Programs Manager, Transportation Planning & Programming for Public Works. “Teaching children how to cross the street is a good start, but we can’t stop there when preparing them for how to interact with a dynamic transportation system. Through this video, we were able to capture so much of what children need to know in a simple but engaging way.”

Children watching the video will learn about making eye contact with drivers and never assuming a driver sees you. It teaches to always stay alert when on or near a roadway, where the safest place to walk is when there is no sidewalk, and the safest place to cross the road.

The video will also show how to use a pedestrian signal crossing and how to safely cross the street in front of a parked bus, Vision Zero SA said.

Bicycle safety rules and hand signals will also be discussed. Kids also learn how to inspect a bike.

“Together, we can achieve zero fatalities on our roadways,” Thorpe said. “Safety is all of our responsibilities.”