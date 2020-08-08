Gov. Abbott extends State Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott announced an extension of the State Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties for COVID-19.

The declaration was originally issued on March 13 and provides the state a variety of resources to aid Texas in mitigating the spread of the virus.

Abbott said the extension was made to aid communities responding to COVID-19 case surges.

“Renewing this Disaster Declaration will provide communities with the resources they need to respond to COVID-19,” Abbott said in a statement. “I urge Texans to remain vigilant in our fight against this virus. Everyone must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly. We will overcome this challenge by working together.”

Read the order in full below:

Related: With school reopening, Gov. Greg Abbott sets off another debate over whether local or state officials are in control