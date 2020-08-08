SAPD: Man fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street after leaving store on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally struck by a vehicle after leaving a store and crossing the street on the North Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Friday night in the 3100 block of Blanco Road.

Officials said the man, in his 50′s, was leaving a store and crossed Blanco Road and Lee Hall Street when a compact car was traveling northbound and struck him.

The driver stopped to wait for the police to arrive, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

Limited details were available on the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Kerrville girl, 8, critically injured after suspected intoxicated driver crashes truck into bedroom