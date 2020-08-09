President Trump’s executive order to extend moratorium on evictions could impact SA residents

SAN ANTONIO – President Donald Trump signed several executive orders on Saturday to provide individual relief from the pandemic, including a move to extend a moratorium on evictions for some residents.

The moratorium had covered about half of the rental properties in San Antonio. When it expired July 24th, it was the last of varying layers of eviction protections.

As people have lost their paychecks, there’s a fear many could lose their homes through eviction.

Both the city and county have programs to help struggling residents pay their rent or mortgage. The city expects to run through its $50 million budget of mostly federal dollars by late September, or early October.

Its proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes $5.25 million of city dollars, but District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino wants to see more, noting federal dollars have restrictions.

