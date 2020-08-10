Texas DPS trooper arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman he pulled over

KATY, Texas – A state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty Friday night, DPS officials confirm.

Lee Boykin Jr., 31, is charged with aggravated sexual assault. He’s accused of forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him after a traffic stop, according to multiple reports.

A report from KTRK states that a male driver and his female friend were in a vehicle that was pulling into the parking lot of the Express Inn when Boykin flashed his patrol vehicle lights.

The man was given a warning by Boykin for not using a turn signal when entering the hotel parking lot and the woman, whose identity has not been revealed, was told to get into the passenger side of Boykin’s patrol vehicle, according to court records obtained by KTRK.

Prosecutors allege that Boykin told the woman she had a warrant out for her arrest and drove her to a different parking lot where he forced her to perform oral sex acts, KPRC reported. He then allegedly placed his hand on his firearm and told the woman to run.

Multiple reports say the woman was able to report the incident to Houston Police after running to a nearby fast-food restaurant.

According to court documents obtained by KHOU, Boykin said he initially pulled the vehicle over for not using a turn indicator and claimed that when he ran the woman’s background she had an open warrant for her arrest.

The court documents reveal that Boykin admitted to taking the victim behind a building and asking her to perform a sex act on him but he claims the incident was consensual.

KSAT reached out to DPS officials who sent the following statement regarding the alleged assault:

The Texas Rangers (DPS) assisted the Houston Police Department with a criminal investigation into an incident that occurred on Friday night, August 7, involving an on-duty Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper, Lee Boykin Jr. The resulting investigative findings supported the arrest and charge of Boykin for the offense of aggravated sexual assault. Boykin was booked into the Harris County Jail.

The department promptly withdrew all of Boykin’s authority as a commissioned officer, ordered him to surrender all department property and initiated the process to terminate his employment.

The Texas Rangers are working closely with the Harris County District Attorney's Office and the Houston Police Department, which is leading this investigation, and we would refer any additional questions to their offices.

Boykin has been employed with the department for approximately four years and was assigned to the Texas Highway Patrol office in Katy.

Boykin was arrested Saturday and booked into Harris County Jail where he was later bonded out, KPRC reported.