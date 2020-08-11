17-year-old fatally shot at motel in Universal City

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Police in Universal City are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot at a motel early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to a Super 8 motel in the 200 block of Palisades Drive, not far from Loop 1604 after receiving word of possible gunfire.

The name of the boy killed has not been released. A motive for the shooting is also not currently known.

Authorities say they have four people in custody, two of them minors who are being questioned. No charges or arrests have been made.

