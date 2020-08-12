16-year-old shot outside South Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside a South Side apartment late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at the Villa De Oro Apartments in the 130 block of Camino De Oro, not far from Southwest Military Drive and Palo Alto Road.

According to police, the teen was outside of the apartment arguing with a man when witnesses say they heard shots fired.

Police said the teen was found outside the apartment shot in the leg. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said the suspect, a man in his late 20s to early 30s, fled the scene on foot and is still at-large.

Police said they plan to question the victim at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.