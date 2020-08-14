Foodies, rejoice! Culinaria extends Restaurant Week and offers to-go meals

SAN ANTONIO – There’s good news for lovers of food in San Antonio. This year’s Restaurant Week has expanded to a month-long extravaganza for more bang for your buck. More than 50 restaurants are offering their three-course fixed-price lunch and dinner menus.

According to the non-profit’s vice president, Ginger Robinson, Culinaria decided to extent the culinary event to help attract more customers in order to help restaurants cover operating costs.

“We knew that restaurant weeks for August was more important than ever,” Robinson said.

Robinson said each year participating restaurants do a give-back out of their restaurant menu price, however, that’s also changed this year due to the financial stress COVID-19 has caused on many local eateries.

This year's San Antonio Restaurant Weeks extended to support local eateries. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“This round we want all of that money to stay in the restaurants themselves,” Robinson said. ”So, (customers) have the option to add-on a donation.”

The donations form a part of Culinaria’s emergency relief efforts that are addressed through their Hospitality Fund.

“We were feeding furloughed employees for several months, and we’ve had the emergency relief fund on and off since then,” Robinson said. “As we raise more money, we’re able to give back to that emergency relief fund.”

The customer’s donation will stay entirely within the participating restaurant of their choice to help keep them afloat.

Culinaria is confident the community will have a great response to this year’s Restaurant Week as for the first time ever, they’re also offering the three-course menus to-go.

For a list of participating local restaurants, click here.

More information on Culinaria’s relief efforts during COVID-19 can be found on its website here.