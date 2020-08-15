BCSO: 5 injured in single-vehicle rollover crash on Loop 1604, I-35 South

SAN ANTONIO – Five people were injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash, resulting in two hospitalizations, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on Loop 1604 and I-35 South

According to the BCSO, a pickup truck had a blowout with one of its tires, resulting in the crash. The five occupants in the vehicle were ejected; however, none of them sustained life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Two of the occupants were taken to the hospital for serious injuries and the other three occupants sustained minor injuries.

Officials said they don’t believe there was any criminal activity associated with the crash.

The BCSO expects to be on the scene for another two hours. Northbound lanes on 1604 are currently closed except for access roads.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring updates as they become available.

