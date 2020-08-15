Driver arrested, child injured in two-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

One driver involved in a two-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side that injured a 4-year-old child is now in San Antonio police custody.

Andrew Reyes, 39, was booked Saturday and is charged with intoxication assault, according to Bexar County Court records.

Reyes also has an unrelated warrant out of Medina County, records show.

A 4-year-old child was injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Reyes is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash, according to police.

Other charges may still be pending.

Original:

A 4-year-old child was injured and taken to the hospital for evaluation after a two-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m., Saturday, at Shadwell Drive and Cheryl Drive.

According to police, the driver of a black SUV, who appeared to be under the influence, crashed into a mini van with two grandparents and a 4-year-old child inside. The SUV hit the backside of the mini van, near where the child was sitting, police said.

The grandparents and the driver of the SUV were uninjured, but the child was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation of non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV is charged with a DWI and more charges are possible as the crash investigation continues.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

