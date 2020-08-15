Woman critically injured, hospitalized after crash on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is critically injured and hospitalized after a crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday on Goliad Road and SE Military Drive.

Police said a man stole a vehicle and drove it down the road to Goliad Road and hit two cars. The man then collided almost head-on with a woman in another vehicle.

The woman was critically injured and taken to the hospital. The man was arrested, and police said they suspect he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The man is expected to be charged with a DWI, and other charges are still pending.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

