Youngest deputy in BCSO history killed in crash

SAN ANTONIO – The youngest deputy to be hired in Bexar County Sheriff’s Office history was killed along with his fiancee in a crash late Wednesday near Corpus Christi.

According to the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Noah Calderon and his fiance died in a crash with an 18-wheeler on Highway 188 and FM 796 between Sinton and Mathis.

It appears that a tanker truck may have failed to yield and collided with the vehicle the victims were in, officials said.

The deputy’s younger brother was airlifted in critical condition to University Hospital in San Antonio.

In September 2018, Calderon became the youngest cadet to be sworn in as a deputy when he was 18 years old after BCSO lowered its age requirement to let people 18 years old apply for the academy.

Calderon was the top cadet in the BCSO Academy, setting several records. He was assigned to the Bexar County Jail Annex 3rd Detail.

His father is also a member of BCSO, Sgt. Edward Calderon, who is assigned to the Patrol Division.

“As an agency, we mourn the loss of a great man and a brother in blue, BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar said. “I ask that you keep Noah’s family, friends and everyone affected in your prayers.”

The name of Calderon’s fiancee has not been released.

Memorial arrangements are pending.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.