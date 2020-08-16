Fisher-Price releases work-from-home themed playsets

Fisher-Price is giving your kids a chance to join in on the work-from-home trend with its new themed playsets.

The ‘My Home Office Set,’ the ‘Baby Biceps Set,‘ and the ‘Cutest Chef Set,‘ were released just last week. The toy collection is inspired by “a number of actions that kids are seeing the adults in their lives do now more than ever,” the company said in a statement.

Whether you’re working, cooking, or working out from home, your little ones can now follow right along.

The ‘My Home Office’ eight-piece playset includes a pretend laptop, four fabric apps to attach to the computer screen, a wood smartphone, a headset, and a to-go coffee cup for kids to sip their favorite drink, according to its product listing.

Fisher-Price said the set is intended for children ages three and up.

The ‘Baby Biceps’ toys will allow your child to take part in working out from home as well. The four-piece, gym-themed set includes a wearable headband, a play dumbbell, a pretend protein shake and a lightweight kettle bell, according to its product listing.

This set is intended for children ages three months and older.

The ‘Cutest Chef’ gift set will put babies’ home chef skills to the test.

The set includes a crinkle recipe card, play tongs with a meatball spinner, a chewy oven mitt teether and a wearable chef’s apron bib.

This playset is intended for baby chefs ages three months and older.

