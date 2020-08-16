Five people shot at South Side flea market, San Antonio police chief says

SAN ANTONIO – Five people were shot, one of which is in critical condition, after a shooting at a South Side flea market, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Sunday at the Mission Open Air Market.

According to police, an unknown type of dispute led up to the shooting. McManus said multiple shooters were involved, one of which was a security guard who returned fire at a shooter.

Five people were injured, including one of the suspects, according to McManus. He said the alleged suspect is in critical condition.

“We don’t believe, at this point, that any of the people who were shot were innocent bystanders,” he said.

The area is deemed safe by police, but McManus said it’s unknown if the primary shooter is in custody as of yet.

“Everything in the neighborhood is safe. I don’t know if we have the primary shooter or not,” McManus said.

Two weapons have been recovered and the section where the shooting happened in the flea market is currently closed.

Multiple crime scenes are set up in that section, McManus said.

The information so far is preliminary, as the investigation is still in its early stages, and is subject to change.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

Original:

A shooting investigation is currently underway at a South Side flea market, according to San Antonio police.

As of around noon on Sunday, several police officers were called to the Mission of Open Air flea market, located on Moursund Blvd, near Loop 410. Traffic is currently backed up in the area.

No details have yet been released on the incident; however, police are expected to provide details shortly.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: SAPD: 11-year-old girl dies from injuries after shooting on Northeast Side