SAPD: 11-year-old girl dies from injuries after shooting on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – An 11-year-old girl that was critically injured in a shooting on the Northeast Side has succumbed to her injuries, according to San Antonio police.

The second victim of the shooting is hospitalized and in critical condition, police said.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m., Saturday, in the 5500 block of Walzem Road near Long John SIlver’s.

According to authorities, occupants in two different vehicles traveling eastbound on Walzem were struck by the gunfire.

One vehicle was occupied with eight people — one adult and seven juveniles. Of those occupants, the 11-year-old girl was shot and critically injured, police said. None of the other occupants were injured.

As of Sunday, police said the 11-year-old girl had succumbed to her injuries.

In the second vehicle, which consisted of three occupants, a 35-year-old woman, who was a passenger, had also been shot.

She was taken to an area hospital and as of Sunday, she is in critical condition, police said.

No suspects are in custody as of yet. Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7635.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

