19-year-old fatally shot during confrontation outside NW Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old was fatally shot during an altercation outside his Northwest Side home late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to the 8800 block of Meadow Range Street not from Grissom Road after receiving reports of a person wounded.

According to police, the teen had walked outside the house to talk to someone and that’s when the confrontation started.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the suspect fled in a gray, four-door vehicle and is still at-large.

The name of the teen killed has not been released. Police said they do have an ID on a likely suspect and are working to track down the individual. The investigation is ongoing.