Affidavit: Man picked girl up in his SUV before sexually assaulting her

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a first-degree felony charge after San Antonio police say he picked up a 12-year-old girl in his SUV, sexually assaulted her and abandoned her.

Donald Hamilton, 40, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to online booking records.

Investigators said Hamilton approached the girl in his dark-colored SUV as she was walking home from a friend’s house on Sunday morning.

He asked to use the girl’s phone before she got into the vehicle, an arrest affidavit states.

Hamilton drove her around the area and parked at a dead-end street, police said.

He exited the vehicle, went to the passenger’s side where the child was sitting and showed a “lethal cutting instrument,” according to the affidavit.

He sexually assaulted the girl and left her at the scene, police said. Officers were able to contact her and she gave them a description of the suspect.

Shortly after, Hamilton was found driving erratically near Interstate 10 and Foster Road, the affidavit states.

He was detained by police based on the description the girl gave officers. The affidavit states he denied the allegations made against him.

His bond has been set at $80,000.