83ºF

Local News

SAPD: Man shot during argument at North Side apartment complex

Officers were called around 8:15 a.m. to 1100 block of Patricia St.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, shooting, patricia street
Patricia Street shooting image.
Patricia Street shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in 20s was shot at a North Side apartment complex early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 8:15 a.m. to the 1100 block of Patricia Street, not far from West Avenue, after receiving reports of gunfire.

According to police, the victim was arguing with another man just before he was shot in the upper body.

Police said the suspect fled and is still at-large.

The man who was shot stumbled from a walkway between the buildings and into the parking lot, police said.

Authorities did not give a description of the suspect, or say who the victim is.

The victim’s wounds are not life-threatening.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: