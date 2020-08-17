SAPD: Man shot during argument at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in 20s was shot at a North Side apartment complex early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 8:15 a.m. to the 1100 block of Patricia Street, not far from West Avenue, after receiving reports of gunfire.

According to police, the victim was arguing with another man just before he was shot in the upper body.

Police said the suspect fled and is still at-large.

The man who was shot stumbled from a walkway between the buildings and into the parking lot, police said.

Authorities did not give a description of the suspect, or say who the victim is.

The victim’s wounds are not life-threatening.