Man shot, killed in parking lot of NE Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Northeast Side apartment complex late Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the Salado Creek Apartments in the 3400 block of Salado Creek Drive, not far from Nacogdoches Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the victim had gotten into a confrontation with the suspect and was shot one time in the chest.

Police said the suspect fled in vehicle and is still at-large.

Authorities did not give a description of the suspect or say who the victim is.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. The investigation is ongoing.